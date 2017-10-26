‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Director to Make ‘Trick ‘R Treat 2’ Next Priority

Filmmaker Mike Dougherty is currently filming the sequel to 2014’s Godzilla and the next installment in a shared “Monster Verse,” Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The filmmaker has been involved in a variety of projects in his Hollywood career, with one of his most beloved being the horror anthology Trick ‘r Treat, a sequel of which he aims to make his top priority after his current film.

“My hope is that once Godzilla has been put to rest that I can dive back into [Trick ‘r Treat 2],” Dougherty revealed on the Post Mortem podcast. “I would love to finish writing it in post-production [of Godzilla] and then I’d love to make it my next project.”

Early in his career, Dougherty regularly collaborated with director Bryan Singer, having written both X-Men 2 and Superman Returns for Singer to direct. Dougherty went on to combine his love of filmmaking with his love of Halloween to write and direct Trick ‘r Treat in 2009.

The film intertwines various tales of terror that all take place on Halloween that incorporated various legends surrounding the holiday, from making sure you check your candy as to not get poisoned to exploring what happens when you become the victim of “tricks” when you refuse to hand out “treats.”

Unfortunately, Trick ‘r Treat was released through Warner Bros.’ straight-to-video label around the time video on demand services began to develop, preventing the film from reaching a wide audience. Despite that obstacle, the film has become a holiday tradition for devout horror fans, gaining a passionate following over the last eight years.

The division of Warner Bros. that released the film has since been dissolved, making more complications for the franchise, but Dougherty has regularly shared his passion for making a follow-up film.

In his first follow-up to Trick ‘r Treat, the director gave audiences Krampus, an adaptation of the story surrounding a holiday creature from eastern European folklore. His film blended horror with humor to give horror fans a new Christmas classic.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the next installment in the series of films that includes Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island, which will be followed by Godzilla vs. Kong.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters March 22, 2019.

