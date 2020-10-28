Trick 'r Treat Director Hosting Watch Party on October 30th

✖

Mike Dougherty, the director of the cult-favorite horror movie Trick 'r Treat, will take over the Legendary Pictures Twitter account on Friday to live-tweet the film. The event will be co-hosted by Nerdist. Legendary announced the watch party tonight on social media, releasing a short video teaser (which you can see below) and giving fans the heads up that if they want to go Trick 'r Treating, they should mark time off their calendar for the night before Halloween. The watch party will take place at 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET.

The movie earned around $12 million when it was released in 2009. An anthology that tells four interrelated Halloween stories, Trick 'r Treat stars Dylan Baker, Rochelle Aytes, Anna Paquin, and Brian Cox.

Given that Dougherty also made the horror-holiday film Krampus for Legendary, don't be too surprised if the studio has recruited him to cover a watch party for that as the Christmas season creeps closer.

Ghouls and Goblins, get ready for a Trick 'r Treat watchalong! Start your copy of Trick 'r Treat at 7pm PT on October 30th and Join Director @Mike_Dougherty as he tweets along from the @Legendary twitter account! @nerdist @trickrtreat pic.twitter.com/7Z8fmxp9Eb — Legendary (@Legendary) October 28, 2020

Trick 'r Treat recently had a Blu-ray reissue, too, so it makes sense that Dougherty and Legendary would have interest in raising awareness of the movie again. There have been frequent rumors that they were developing a sequel to the original movie.

You can see the official synopsis for the film below.

A creepy, darkly comic celebration of the scariest night of the year from writer-director Michael Dougherty (Krampus, Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Trick'r Treat takes the Creepshow/Tales From the Crypt approach to nefarious new depths with four interwoven tales set on Halloween night. A high school principal (Dylan Baker) moonlights as a vicious serial killer; the quest of a young virgin (Anna Paquin) for that special someone takes a gruesome turn; a group of teens carries out a cruel plan with disastrous consequences; and a cantankerous old man (Brian Cox) battles a mischievous trick-or-treating demon.

When the film came out, Marc Andreyko (Manhunter, True Blood) wrote a well-received comic book adaptation with help from Dougherty, and featuring art from Eisner winner Fiona Staples (Saga) as well as familiar names like Mike Huddleston, Stephen Byrne, and ZID, who drew Legendary's Skull Island: Birth of Kong comic.