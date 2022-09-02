Trick 'r Treat: Fan-Favorite Horror Movie Playing in Theaters for First Time Ever

Trick 'r Treat was released in 2007, but the beloved horror film never had a theatrical run. The anthology film was helmed by Michael Dougherty, who went on to direct Krampus and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and it went straight to home video. According to a new tweet from WB Classic Films, the movie is set to screen in Regal Cinemas this fall.

"The cat's out of the bag! Trick r Treat is coming to theaters this fall for the first time EVER," @wbclassicfilms posted. It looks like The Lost Boys, Halloween, and Scream 2 will also be showing in October. You can check out the post below.

There have been ongoing rumors that Dougherty is working on a sequel to Trick 'r Treat, and while no official news has been announced, Quinn Lord has said he'd be open to returning. Lord was only seven when he appeared in the movie as Sam.

"I matured quite quickly, so I just doing some, not so kid-like stuff when I was younger," Lord told ComicBook.com last year. "I'm pretty sure that kind of helped me secure the role of Sam. So I could be sinister, but cute at the same time. So yeah, as far as having Trick 'r Treat be during my childhood and all that, and growing up with that being there...people asking me about it increases as I go to conventions and things. There's just more and more people asking about it, and [about] a potential sequel. As far as the sequel goes, you'd probably have to ask Michael Dougherty, He's probably the most up-to-date on that. I know probably as much as you guys do, but I'm definitely hoping for a sequel because the first one is a hell of a lot of fun to film. Since I've grown up since then, I can't imagine this one would be any less fun to film. And yeah, it is kind of a kind of odd that it's something I did when I was seven, and people are coming up to me and asking about it, and talking about it saying, 'Hey, I loved you in that!' Then they're like saying, 'Oh, you're so tall as well!' That's a weird experience, but it's a really pleasant experience, to see how people are so hyped up and loved the movie."

