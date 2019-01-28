‘The Twilight Zone’ Adds ‘American Horror Story’ Star and More to Cast

As the reboot of The Twilight Zone heads further into production, more cast members have been confirmed, including American Horror Story star Taissa Farmiga, as confirmed by Deadline. The recent casting announcement also confirmed Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Luke Kirby (The Deuce), and Ike Barinholtz (The Oath)

The series was developed by Jordan Peele, who will also be serving as the series’ host. Other confirmed cast members include John Cho, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise, and Steven Yeun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Details about any of the episodes or characters that the announced cast will be playing have been kept to a minimum, with one of the few confirmed storylines being Adam Scott starring in “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet,” an update on an episode that originally starred William Shatner as he imagined a monster on the wing of an aircraft that no one else could see. The effectiveness of the storyline saw it reimagined for 1983’s Twilight Zone: The Movie.

Jordan Peele’s Get Out became a landmark moment for the horror genre, which is typically overlooked by critics and audiences at large, with the filmmaker using the genre to shine a light on social issues in new ways. The film went on to become one of the most praised films of the year, ultimately scoring Peele an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. With Twilight Zone often incorporating morality tales into its narratives, Peele seemed like the perfect choice to helm this reboot, though he was apprehensive to accept the gig.

“I was terrified,” Peele previously shared with Variety. “Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it. And then several months later I got another call.”

The other call came from producing partner Simon Kinberg.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele admitted. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

Stay tuned for details about The Twilight Zone before it debuts later this year on CBS All Access.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!