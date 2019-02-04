‘The Twilight Zone’ Trailer Released During Super Bowl

What dimension are you even in? 🌀

Witness the extended cut of the debut @TheTwilightZone promo featuring @JordanPeele. #TheTwilightZone pic.twitter.com/J54ZnqlpDO — thetwilightzone (@TheTwilightZone) February 4, 2019

Among the many exciting advertisements that aired during tonight’s Super Bowl, one of the more thrilling promos was for the upcoming reboot of The Twilight Zone from Jordan Peele. Check out the all-new trailer above and tune in to the series premiere on April 1st on CBS All Access.

The original series was created by Rod Serling and debuted in 1959, running through 1964. Various reimaginings of the property debuted in 1985 and in 2002, in addition to a feature film adaptation debuting in theaters in 1983.

The anthology series debuted all-new tales of horror and sci-fi in each episode, with Serling serving as the series’ narrator and host. The success of the premise helped inspire series like Tales from the Darkside, Amazing Stories, and Tales from the Crypt. The format also inspired the Nickelodeon series Are You Afraid of the Dark?, which offered younger viewers tamer spooky stories.

A key component of The Twilight Zone is that it would regularly include a moral, with each episode’s hero coming to a surprising revelation by the end of their journey. Jordan Peele’s breakout success was the sketch series Key and Peele, before moving on to writing and directing features films like Get Out. This film became a major cultural sensation, as it not only delivered viewers a thrilling tale, but also used the genre to shine a light on social issues in new ways.

Despite Peele seeming like a perfect fit for the series, he was initially apprehensive about taking on the project.

“I was terrified,” Peele previously shared with Variety. “Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it. And then several months later I got another call.”

The other call came from producing partner Simon Kinberg.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele admitted. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

Confirmed cast members include Taissa Farmiga, Rhea Seehorn, Luke Kirby, Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Greg Kinnear, Sanaa Lathan, Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise, and Steven Yeun.

Check out The Twilight Zone when it debuts on CBS All Access on April 1st.

