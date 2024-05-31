Universal Monsters Funko Pops: Dracula, Frankenstein, Bride, and Gill-Man

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Universal Monsters horror icons Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula and Gill-Man just got a reboot after the first wave launched in 2014. The lineup includes Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula, and Gill-Man / Creature from the Black Lagoon, all of which are available to pre-order via the links below.

If you're wondering where Wolf Man is in this lineup, fear not. Packaging images on the product pages reveal that a Pop figure is on the way. Hopefully the Mummy, Phantom of the Opera, and the Invisible Man will follow suit either as part of a second wave or as exclusives. If/when that happens you'll find the info right here.

The New Wolf Man Movie Launches on January 17, 2025

The new film will star Christopher Abbott as the title character, with Ozark's Julia Garner and The Handmaid's Tale's Sam Jaeger also starring in the picture. Whannell wrote the film with Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum, and Rebecca Angelo, while Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Productions, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner, and Whannell all serve as executive producers. Also serving as an executive producer is Ryan Gosling, who had been attached to star in the project since 2020. The film is directed by Leigh Whannel.

The original movie focused on a man who was bitten by a creature that caused him to transform into a werewolf "when the wolfsbane blooms and the Autumn moon is bright." Much like how The Invisible Man (2020) took inspiration from the original Universal Monsters movie and reimagined it, the upcoming Wolf Man is expected to be an unconventional take on the material.