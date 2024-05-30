A Quiet Place: Day One Featurette Uncovers the Origins of the Prequel

A Quiet Place: Day One rolled out a brand-new featurette for the prequel. Instead of the eerie farm setting of the first movie. Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn are set to endure the first hours of the alien invasion in formerly bustling New York City. (That chatter is like catnip attracting the otherworldly beings, as fans of the franchise are well-aware.) John Krasinski always designed this series to be adaptable to multiple settings. The first two outings were largely pastoral, and the shift to an urban setting has been massively unsettling to see in the first few clips of A Quiet Place: Day One.

"For A Quiet Place: Day One, we have gone back to the day the creatures invaded Earth," Nyongo explains during the featurette." Quinn adds, "For Part II, where we watched the Abbott family negotiate this invasion. Except, this time we're in New York City." Djimon Hounsou teases that this entry will be even more upsetting and that's largely due to the setting. It was devastating enough when it was just one family against the extraterrestrial. Now, the entire city is in some serious peril. Watch the featurette down below!

A Quiet Place: Day One Marks New Territory For Franchise

(Photo: Paramount)

Steering this massive property is no small feat. John Krasinski knows that well as he's been there since the earliest days of A Quiet Place. He talked to Empire Magazine about A Quiet Place: Day One last year. Jeff Nichols was a natural choice for the fan-favorite actor. But, when changes occurred, Michael Sarnoski stepped in. It's his first attempt at stepping into this world. Movie fans know him from Pig. But, this is a massive step into the limelight for the franchise as a whole.

"Truly the only person I had in mind when asked whether I would hand this off was Jeff," Krasinski told Empire last year. "I think he's one of the best filmmakers, Mud is one of my favourite movies, and so real and intimate. It's exactly the sort of paints we're painting with in A Quiet Place – very organic characters you fall in love with."

"So he was my first choice for this, and when he said yes I was over the moon," he added. "I pitched him my story, he's gone and developed the world on his own with that jumping-off point, and I'm so thrilled. He's actually just turning in a script now, and I loved it. I absolutely loved it, and I can't wait to see him shoot this thing."

