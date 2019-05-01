Us Blu-ray Special Features and Home Video Details Unveiled

In 2017, filmmaker Jordan Peele delivered audiences a game-changing genre film in Get Out, which delivered horror fans a thrilling narrative while those audiences who don’t seek out genre fare appreciated the film’s many accomplishments. The film was even recognized by the Academy Awards, earning multiple nominations and scoring Peele the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Peele’s sophomore effort, Us, has earned roughly $250 million worldwide, while also scoring 94% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s twisted narrative left much for audiences to unpack, with the upcoming home video release including a number of behind-the-scenes featurettes to further explore the film. Check out the details on the Us Blu-ray release below before it hits shelves on June 18th.

Per press release, “Featuring incredible must-see performances from Academy Awardwinner Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther, 12 Years a Slave), Winston Duke (Black Panther), Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men), and Tim Heidecker (The Comedy, Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories), movie enthusiasts and horror fans alike can watch Us again and again to unravel its darkest secrets. Doppelgängers. Hands Across America. The Nutcracker. Rabbits. 11:11. The key themes and imagery from Us are unpacked and explained in exceptional bonus content such as The Duality of Us featurette where Jordan Peele talks in-depth about many of the ideas behind the film.

“Set along the North California coastline, Adelaide Wilson (Nyong’o) reluctantly returns to her beachside childhood home with her family and finds that she is haunted by unresolved trauma from her past along with a string of eerie coincidences. As darkness falls after a tense day at the beach, the Wilsons discover four figures standing in their driveway. They soon realize this is only the beginning of their troubles as they find that the four figures are terrifying and uncanny opponents: doppelgängers of themselves.”

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURE ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY & DIGITAL:

Scene Explorations – The making of three iconic scenes from the film including the Tyler house massacre, Jason’s abduction, and Adelaide’s underground flashback. Seven Second Massacre It’s a Trap I Just Want My Little Girl Back



BONUS FEATURES on 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY, DVD & DIGITAL:

The Duality of US – Jordan Peele goes in-depth on some of the key themes and imagery in US – including Doppelgängers, Hands Across America, The Nutcracker dance scene, rabbits, and the infamous 11:11 coincidence.

including Doppelgängers, Hands Across America, The Nutcracker dance scene, rabbits, and the infamous 11:11 coincidence. The Monsters Within US – Examine how the great cast were able to find their characters, whether they were playing one of the Wilsons or their sinister doppelgängers.

Tethered Together: Making US Twice – Making a movie is hard. Making a movie where all the main cast play dual roles can be downright mind-bending. In this piece, filmmakers, cast, and crew discuss some of the technical challenges to making the film, as well as some of the design choices for the characters.

Redefining a Genre: Jordan Peele’s Brand of Horror – In the space of two films, Jordan Peele has set himself apart as an invaluable artistic voice. Hear cast and filmmakers highlight what makes him so unique, as well as Jordan’s own thoughts on his inspirations and the relationship between horror and comedy.

Becoming Red – Using behind-the-scenes footage from between takes, we take a closer look at Lupita Nyong’o’s intense and mesmerizing performance as “Red.”

Deleted Scenes I Am Not Even Near You Rabbit Season That’s Badass Driftwood The P is Silent I Wanna Go Home

We’re All Dying – Hilarious outtakes from the conversation between Winston Duke and Tim Heidecker on the beach.

As Above, So Below: Grand Pas de Deux – An extended version of the dance sequence from the film, cutting between adolescent Adelaide at her recital to Red in the Underpass.

Us land on Digital HD on June 4th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 18th. Pre-orders are live now.

