Jordan Peele Doesn’t Want to See Your Us Halloween Costumes

Halloween is in full swing and that means the costumes have been everywhere on social media this weekend. But, one very popular movie costume didn’t get the stamp of approval from its creator. Jordan Peele isn’t trying to see your Us costumes people. Well, at least not if he doesn’t know you I suppose. The stars of the film and the director have been flooded with images, screenshots, and other theories from friends and acquaintances since the movie released. Peele told Variety at a recent event that his email inbox has been blowing up nonstop since we entered the Halloween season. Pictures just keep coming and he decided to clear the air a bit. The director is laying down some ground rules for over-eager fans.

“I’ve started receiving a lot of pictures of people in tethered costumes, which doesn’t make me comfortable,” Peele shared. “I like the fact that the movie is happening, it’s a phenomenon, it’s resonating, it’s iconic. But, I don’t know, there’s something about it. They’re impersonating the stalkers and sending me stuff. I just feel like…just don’t go into that mindset. She was in character, or at the very least, in mood on set at all times as Red. Which was pretty terrifying for me.

The director went on when pressed for clarification about his stance to say, “If you’re going to dress up, don’t send me pictures of you dressed up as these creepy characters. I’m good.” A reasonable enough request. But, chances are that this won’t do much to slow that flood of images down because this is the Internet and that’s just how people get down. Still, it must be a trip to see your creations in so many images as a result of a movie you made becoming so ingrained in the popular consciousness.

Fans are still noticing small details in the film after all this time. As one of the two sterling entries in the horror genre put forward by Peele, it is only natural for people to be poking and prodding the film to see what they can come up with. Certain mysteries may never be truly unearthed until the creator divulges them. But, he previously had some words about that powerful ending to share with fans.

“This movie’s about maybe the monster is you,” Peele told The Empire Film Podcast (via AV Club). “It’s about us kind of looking at ourselves as individuals and as a group. The protagonist in a movie is the surrogate for the audience. So it felt like, at the end of the day, I wasn’t doing my core theme any justice if I wasn’t revealing that we have been the bad guy in this movie. We’ve been following the villain.”