The Terror Begins in New ‘Us’ Clips

Jordan Peele’s Us had its world premiere last week and earned plenty of positive buzz, yet the film’s narrative still has plenty of mysterious for audiences to uncover. Audiences can get a taste of the terror in store for them in the two clips above, depicting some of the film’s terrifying narrative. Us lands in theaters on March 22nd.

In the new film, a mother (Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peele gained a passionate following thanks to his sketch comedy series Key and Peele, leaving fans excited to see how his comedic background would create a compelling horror film with Get Out. The filmmaker looks to have replicated that film’s success, with Us having debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100 percent positive score.

Over at IndieWire, Eric Kohn writes, “It unfolds as a satisfying dose of relentless, anxiety-inducing survival antics designed to keep viewers perpetually uneasy, and moves so quickly that they can only consider the deeper undercurrents after the credits roll.”

Mashable‘s Angie Han notes that the film will likely improve with repeated viewings and dissections, pointing out, “Several hours and many conversations later, I’m still convinced this film has secrets I haven’t uncovered yet, and I’m just eager for my next chance to go digging through it again.”

The filmmaker has a vast knowledge of the genre, having recently revealed the characters he’d most like to see come together to form a deadly squad of psychopaths.

Peele explained to WSJ. Magazine, “If I was assembling an Avengers-style motley crew, I’d get Freddy [Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street] in there, I’d get Candyman in there, one of the little silver balls from Phantasm, you gotta throw Chucky [from Child’s Play] in there so you get the shapes, and then one of the Graboids from Tremors. They would all ride it.”

Audiences can check out Us when it hits theaters on March 22nd.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!