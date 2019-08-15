Come Watch IT CHAPTER TWO in Nashville with ComicBook.com!

If you live in the Nashville area and want the opportunity to see IT CHAPTER TWO before anyone else, you might want to keep reading because we have you covered. ComicBook.com is teaming with Warner Bros. Pictures for a screening of the highly anticipated horror movie weeks before it hits theaters — and you can join us!

We will be screening IT CHAPTER TWO this Tuesday, August 20th at 7pm, at the Regal Cinemas at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ever since the first film stunned audiences in 2017, fans have been eager to see how the latest adaptation will wrap up Stephen King‘s classic story. Now we know IT CHAPTER TWO will be much different from King’s original novel and the TV adaptation, as it will include new content requested by the author himself according to director Andy Muschietti.

“It was absolutely huge,” Muschietti confessed to Total Film about King’s request. “For me, it would be unthinkable when I was 12 or 13.”

The film is absolutely packed, and its runtime is massive compared to the original film. Muschietti recently said it will be around 2 hours and 45 minutes.

“A movie is very different when you’re writing the script and you’re building a story compared to what the final product is,” Muschietti explained in a report from Digital Spy. “At the beginning, when you’re writing and building the beats of the story, everything that you put in there seems very essential to the story. However, when you have the movie finally edited and it’s 4 hours long, you realize that some of the events and some of the beats can be easily lifted but the essence of the story remains intact.”

Muschietti added, “You cannot deliver a 4-hour movie because people will start to feel uncomfortable – no matter what they see – but we ended up having a movie that is 2 hours and 45 minutes, and the pacing is very good. Nobody who’s seen the movie has had any complaint.”

IT CHAPTER TWO premieres in theaters on September 6th.