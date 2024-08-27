Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Reveals What She Stole From Netflix Set

When it comes to streaming properties, the actors on each respective show spend a significant amount of time on set. That’s why it only makes sense if they happen to take something prior to the end of filming. In the long line of actors who’ve stolen things from the set of the show they’ve appeared on, you can include Jenna Ortega. In a new interview with BuzzFeed, the Wednesday star revealed she took a very specific piece of art from the of the Addams Family reimagining.

“On Wednesday, I stole a poster of the monster. There was a character who had all these sketches of the monster, so I kept one of those and put it in a nice little frame,” the actress told the website. “I was actually talking about this yesterday, but the one thing I was so upset I didn’t take was probably one of the Handbooks for the Recently Deceased, just because they are actual books so that when you actually go through them, there are graphics and text and stuff. The prop team killed it.”

What’s Wednesday Season 2 about?

Little has been unveiled about the sophomore outing for Wednesday, although Ortega admits she was initially “terrified” to return to the show.

“I was a little terrified just because it had been years since Wednesday, since we shot the first one. We did that like two or three years ago in Romania,” Ortega said on the Tonight Show earlier this month. “So, I didn’t really know how I… I just was, I think, overthinking it. But as soon as you put on the costumes by Colleen Atwood, you get hair and makeup done, and then you take all the expression out of your face, it’s like, ‘Oh, okay. I kind of, I know how to do this. Yeah. Yeah.’”

“I get to decide like how blue somebody’s gonna be, or where the brains go on the floor, what prosthetics look like,” she added of her new producer role. “It’s so exciting. It’s so much fun, actually.”

Wednesday Season Two is expected to be released on Netflix at some point in 2025. The first season of the show is now available to stream on the service.