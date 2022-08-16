Wednesday Showrunners Won't Say Who's Playing Uncle Fester

On Tuesday, we got our first official look at Netflix's upcoming Wednesday television series set to hit the streamer later this year with a new image of the iconic Addams Family giving us a peek at Luis Guzman's Gomez, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia. Missing from the photo, however, was Uncle Fester leading to a pretty natural question: who is playing the iconic character? As it turns out, series showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough aren't revealing the actor playing Uncle Fester just yet.

"We have no comment on Uncle Fester," Gough told Vanity Fair. "Watch the show."

Ominous? Maybe. Netflix has previously described Wednesday as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. That's where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. Could Uncle Fester somehow be connected to the killing spree, perhaps as a victim? Anything is possible, but like Gough said fans will have to tune in to find out.

Outside of the Uncle Fester mystery, Netflix's Wednesday is set to be a bit different from previous takes on the Addams Family because of how it approaches the character of Wednesday. Ortega previously explained that it's the character's age in the upcoming series that makes things unique and interesting.

"We've never seen her as a teenager girl," Ortega said previously. "You know, it's funny and sweet and almost charming to hear this eight-year-old's obsession with murder and blood and guts. As she gets older, that nasty attitude or [those] biting remarks, it's almost kind of hard not to make it sound like every other teenager girl So, it's like how do we establish this character and give her the same fire without letting her become something that she's not? Also, it's an eight-hour series so, for an emotionless character, there has to be some sort of an emotional arc."

Wednesday is expected to debut on Netflix sometime later this year.

Are you excited for Wednesday? What do you think about the showrunners not revealing who is playing Uncle Fester? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!