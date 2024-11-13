Lady Gaga Cast in Mystery Role for Wednesday Season 2 After Jenna Ortega Fancasting

Jenna Ortega is getting her wish with Lady Gaga joining the cast of Wednesday. According to Entertainment Weekly, Lady Gaga is cast in a mystery role for The Addams Family spinoff that became a breakaway hit for Netflix. The show stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams and follows her after the family ships her off to Nevermore Academy, where parents Gomez and Morticia Addams first met and fell in love. Wednesday becomes embroiled in a plot involving a local mystery in the town, all while making new friends and harnessing her psychic abilities.

One of the major moments that became a viral hit on Wednesday featured Jenna Ortega dancing. Fans quickly used the clip in social media videos with Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” spliced in. And now it appears the Joker: Folie a Deux star will join another popular franchise, but this time on the small screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a developing story…..