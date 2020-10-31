Willy's Wonderland: Nicolas Cage Battles Animatronic Monsters in Horror Movie Trailer

Nicholas Cage is back in a crazy horror film that pits him against crazed animatronic characters titled Willy's Wonderland, and now we have our first teaser trailer for it. The new trailer gives us a taste of the kind of frights we can expect from the adventure, including our first look at one of the animatronics that seeks to to kill him, and it looks pretty dang good! You can check out the full teaser trailer for Willy's Wonderland (formerly Wally's Wonderland) in the video above, and hopefully, this means we'll get a full trailer soon.

For those unfamiliar, Willy's Wonderland features Cage as the Janitor, and as the name suggests, he ends up becoming the janitor of an abandoned theme park called Willy's Wonderland.

He does this because he ends up stranded away from home in a remote town after his car breaks down. To help pay the debt to fix the car he takes the janitor job, but he soon realizes that there's more to the animatronics than most realize.

They start coming to life and trying to kill him, and he must take them down and survive until the morning so he can get home.

Willy's Wonderland is directed by Kevin Lewis and features a script written by G.O. Parsons. The film stars Beth Grant, Caylee Cowan, Emily Tosta, Grant Cramer, Terayle Hill, Ric Reitz, Chris Schmidt Jr., David Sheftell, Christian Delgrosso, Duke Jackson, and Chris Warner.

You can find the official description below.

"A quiet drifter is tricked into a janitorial job at the now condemned Wally's Wonderland. The mundane tasks suddenly become an all-out fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics. Fists fly, kicks land, titans clash -- and only one side will make it out alive."

Willy's Wonderland will hit theaters, VOD and cable in 2021.

