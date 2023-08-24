Wolf Like Me Season 2 Gets Peacock Premiere Date and First-Look Images

Debuting back in 2021, the Peacock TV series Wolf Like Me was far from your average romantic comedy, as it might have embraced the tone of a lighthearted romp, but it also focused on how a rom-com would unfold if one of the characters also happened to be a werewolf. Wolf Like Me was renewed for a Season 2 thanks to the blend of all of these themes, with Peacock confirming today that Season 2 will premiere in October. Additionally, the streamer revealed first-look photos at the new season of the series. Wolf Like Me will officially premiere on Peacock on October 19th.

In the second season of Wolf Like Me, Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) leap into the next phase of their relationship and face their biggest challenge yet: pregnancy. As much as they try to have a "normal" pregnancy, it seems impossible with so many questions looming over them. Will their child be a baby or a wolf pup? Just how long can they keep things secret from the rest of their family? And will what happened in the outback come back to haunt them? But when Mary's former professor, Anton (Edgar Ramirez), suddenly reappears in her life, new secrets from Mary's past are revealed, leaving Mary and Gary to question whether they're even meant to be together.

Series creator Abe Forsythe stated of the next season, "When Season 1 of Wolf Like Me concluded, there were countless directions the story and characters could take. I recognized that if we were going to continue, it needed to be just as daring for me as it was for my characters. Mary and Gary's universe is expanding and is rife with a wealth of new characters, interactions, and threats...

"In this new world, Isla's portrayal of Mary continued to surprise me with her heartbreaking vulnerability. She's operating at another level this season and it continues to be a privilege to push her further and further into what she does best. And Josh always impresses me with how he can register ridiculousness in a way that lets the audience into how crazy everything is, without breaking the tension and letting it fall apart. This season, humor plays an even larger role as we explore the inherent absurdity that ensues when their secrets spill into the open.

"Season 1 was a testament to the mysterious forces of the universe bringing Mary, Gary, and Emma together. As we delve into Season 2, we ask a new question: Is the universe now conspiring to pull them apart? It's safe to say that with this new season of Wolf Like Me, you can truly expect the unexpected."

Wolf Like Me Season 2 premieres on Peacock on October 19th.