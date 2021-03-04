World War Z Trends After CDC Updates Tips on Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse
Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially making a handful of updates to their "Zombie Preparedness" section of its website, fans can't help but think that the government knows something we don't and that "World War Z" is officially upon us. Thanks in large part to The Walking Dead, zombies are arguably more popular than ever, with the CDC adding the section to their website back in 2011, while admitting it was merely there to entertain horror fans. However, given that we're currently still coping with a global pandemic, the suggested protocols are surprisingly more relevant now than ever before, as it still has a number of helpful tips to prevent the spread of any infection, be it otherworldly or based in reality.
In the early days of Hollywood, zombies came in all shapes and forms, whether they be the undead come back to life or merely living people who were under all sorts of voodoo spells. In 1968, George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead helped create their contemporary concept of the creatures, which were reanimated corpses who fed on human flesh. In the decades since, the monster's popularity only grew, with author Max Brooks releasing The Zombie Survival Guide back in 2003, which offered practical tips on how to best survive an attack from the famous creature. Brooks went on to write the follow-up World War Z, recalling fictional accounts in the zombie apocalypse, which was then turned into a Brad Pitt-starring movie.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the oncoming "World War Z" and the CDC protocols!
Fast vs. Slow
So are we getting Walking Dead zombies— iiMelanin 🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@RareMochahontas) March 3, 2021
World War Z zombies
Research
I've read and listened to World War Z more times that I could count and enjoy the survival guide as well. Doubt it makes me ready for an apocalypse tho 😂 pic.twitter.com/YMl0ZCSE7p— ShanesRetroGames (@ShanesRetroGmz) March 4, 2021
No Thanks
I have the most irrational fear of zombies. And world war z is trending with the CDC. pic.twitter.com/uoA952E1mP— spike spiegle’s wife (@bleak94_) March 4, 2021
Zombie Phobia
Me with my zombie phobia seeing why World War Z is trending pic.twitter.com/y1P0kgsAhP— phia (@vivasophiia) March 4, 2021
Start Training
If we get World War Z zombies, our cardio game better be on point! pic.twitter.com/7E7RAAkx5d— Jared Ordis (@jared_ordis) March 4, 2021
Too Fast
please world war z is trending and i DONT wanna be reminded that we can get those type of zombies at any time , mfers are too quick pic.twitter.com/a2HxC6DFUj— lidia🍒 (@G0INGFERAL) March 4, 2021
Bring It On
If World War Z is happening I have watched all 10 seasons of the walking dead I ain’t afraid pic.twitter.com/ZbKeQXfthi— Rachel✨ (@rachel__army) March 4, 2021
Looks Familiar
Flash forward to the World War Z zombie timeline... pic.twitter.com/vnHYGfH6Uz— Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) March 4, 2021
Here We Go Again
World war Z trending AND March is back at it again pic.twitter.com/OSBMNK3XBt— Schlub (@SchlubLord) March 4, 2021
In a Spiral
world war z trending is making my phobia of zombies SPIRAL pic.twitter.com/wQvrNwtCiz— venus ♡’s louis (@W1ND0W5ILL) March 4, 2021