Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Trailer Has Fans Obsessed with Tig Notaro

After blowing audiences' minds with Zack Snyder's Justice League last month, Zack Snyder has already lined up his latest blockbuster, the upcoming Netflix movie Army of the Dead. The film, which will blend the conventions of zombie movies with the premise of a heist film, debuted its second trailer earlier this week, and it definitely had a lot for viewers to take in. In between the zombie tigers and Kenny Loggins needle drops, one member of the film's ensemble cast quickly took the Internet by storm — Marianne Peters, the helicopter pilot portrayed by comedian and actress Tig Notaro.

Notaro's casting in Army of the Dead made headlines when it was originally announced last August, in part because she would be replacing comedian Chris D'Elia, who had come under fire last summer following multiple accusations that he sexually harassed underage girls. The role was then genderbent and reworked for Notaro, who filmed the entirety of her scenes against a green screen due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the time since Army of the Dead's second trailer was unveiled, Notaro's scenes in it have captivated a lot of the Internet, to the point where her name was trending on Twitter on Tuesday. Some were marveling at how seamlessly Notaro was edited into the film, while others were in awe of her character's badass qualities. Here are just a few of those responses.