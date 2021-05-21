Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Trailer Has Fans Obsessed with Tig Notaro
After blowing audiences' minds with Zack Snyder's Justice League last month, Zack Snyder has already lined up his latest blockbuster, the upcoming Netflix movie Army of the Dead. The film, which will blend the conventions of zombie movies with the premise of a heist film, debuted its second trailer earlier this week, and it definitely had a lot for viewers to take in. In between the zombie tigers and Kenny Loggins needle drops, one member of the film's ensemble cast quickly took the Internet by storm — Marianne Peters, the helicopter pilot portrayed by comedian and actress Tig Notaro.
Notaro's casting in Army of the Dead made headlines when it was originally announced last August, in part because she would be replacing comedian Chris D'Elia, who had come under fire last summer following multiple accusations that he sexually harassed underage girls. The role was then genderbent and reworked for Notaro, who filmed the entirety of her scenes against a green screen due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In the time since Army of the Dead's second trailer was unveiled, Notaro's scenes in it have captivated a lot of the Internet, to the point where her name was trending on Twitter on Tuesday. Some were marveling at how seamlessly Notaro was edited into the film, while others were in awe of her character's badass qualities. Here are just a few of those responses.
I got scared seeing Tig Notaro trending but I guess it's just for being hot, congrats https://t.co/EAYSaekaxs— Renata Sancken (@renatasnacks) April 13, 2021
Best part of the Army of the Dead trailer was Tig Notaro tbh pic.twitter.com/EEsZqcACcj— Ethan (@Ethan1097) April 13, 2021
I think we can all agree that Tig Notaro 😳😳 #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/L2RFjPFCnj— Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) April 13, 2021
I think we can all agree that casting Tig Notaro as this hot badass is one of the smartest casting decisions ever. Who would‘ve thought??? Zacks mind! pic.twitter.com/zTTXYkkESk— Ceren (@TheJannissary) April 13, 2021
Tig Notaro as the grizzled munitions expert in a zombie heist movie is the greatest casting of a generation https://t.co/8pHRYp6Map— Matty Potter, he/him (@darthastuart) April 13, 2021
head empty no thoughts just Army of the Dead Tig Notaro pic.twitter.com/IZttgKueHo— Joy and fresh Dais of Love (@thegoodolddais) April 13, 2021
I'm pumped for #tignotaro in #ArmyOfTheDead but I do feel like this proves that Twitter has clearly been sleeping on how great Tig has been in #StarTrekDiscovery since 2019! pic.twitter.com/c6MGaUaWSS— Ryan Britt (@RyancBritt) April 13, 2021
Kudos to the Army of the Dead trailer for reminding us that we have a crush on Tig Notaro pic.twitter.com/VnU9JFGGiJ— Jennifer/Aster Unkle (@jbu3) April 13, 2021
Replacing Chris D'Ellia with Tig Notaro in Army of the Dead was a genius decision in addition to being the moral one, as previously I had zero interest in it but now I am Extremely Interested— Medicaora For All (@caoraesque) April 13, 2021
Okay Zack Snyder I will watch your zombie movie but I am only doing it because I am afraid of what Tig Notaro will do to me if I don't pic.twitter.com/tw5oASUxF2— Canadian, Tired (@OhHey_Bray) April 13, 2021