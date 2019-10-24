Zombieland Director Teases Spinoff Featuring Sequel’s Breakout Character

Zombieland: Double Tap has been delighting horror and comedy fans at the box office, even with a decade-long gap between it and the original film. The sequel reacquainted audiences with the ensemble cast of Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin, while weaving a few new characters into the mix. Out of all of the new additions, Madison (Zoey Deutch) has gotten an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences, and it sounds like the film’s director wouldn’t be opposed to exploring her story more. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Ruben Fleischer expressed an interest in possibly doing a solo story involving Madison.

“I would love to do a Madison standalone movie,” Fleischer revealed. “So, I think that story remains to be written. That would be a fun thing to go find out. That actually would’ve been a good post-credit scene where those two [Madison and Berkeley] are in Babylon just being pretty dumb together.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there’s no telling exactly what the future holds for the Zombieland franchise, the nature of the decade of time between the first two films has certainly been discussed.

“The easy answer is, I think we all wanted to stretch our legs a little bit and try different things,” Fleischer explained in a previous interview. “I think we were all excited to do other stuff. But, the other thing is, we just couldn’t figure out the right story to tell. It took a minute to get a story that we all felt was worthy, to come back to Zombieland for. We all have so much love for the original. So, we held ourselves to a really high standard as far as making sure that, if we were going to make a sequel, that it be at least as good, if not better, than the original. And that ultimately all comes down to the script. So, we were all demanding and discerning to make sure the story was one that was worth getting the gang back together. Sometimes it does take time to get that right.”

“We have to see how this one’s received and if that’s something audiences would want,” Fleischer said of a potential third film. “But I think we all had so much fun making this one, we’d be really lucky to get to return to Zombieland. Although, I will say, Emma said, she thought it would be fun if we did one of these every 10 years. Knowing that Woody [Harrelson is] just the healthiest guy there is, he’s going to outlive all of us, and so we can just keep doing them every 10 years, ’til the end of time.”

Would you want to see a Zombieland spinoff movie about Madison? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Zombieland: Double Tap is in theaters now.