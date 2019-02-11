‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ Adds Thomas Middleditch

With the cast of the original film confirmed to return, new actors are being announced for Zombieland: Double Tap. The latest zombie killer to join the endeavor is Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch.

Variety reports that Middleditch has joined the filmed in an unspecified role. This is only the latest of his genre efforts, having previously starred in The Final Girls and starring in the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin are all returning to the film, with newcomers Zoey Deutch and Rosario Dawson also entering the fray.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The outlet claims the film “will be set in a world in which zombie slayers must face off against many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors.”

The original 2009 film became an unexpected success, taking in more than $100 worldwide on a budget of less than $25 million. The film helped kicked off a revival of zombie stories, continued with The Walking Dead‘s debut on AMC the next year. The success of the film led fans to speculate why a follow-up never came together, with a pilot for a Zombieland TV series debuting in 2013, though Amazon Studios opted not to pick up the series.

Original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, as well as director Ruben Fleischer, will also be returning.

“Well the reason we’re all doing it again is ’cause we all love the world of the movie so much,” Fleischer shared with ComicBook.com last year. “I think it was a real touchstone for all, for me certainly ’cause it was my first movie, but I think for Emma and Jesse it was a really just significant movie in their evolution. And Woody paid me a huge compliment. I was on the phone with him the other day and he said he’s probably made over a hundred movies but the most fond memory he has is making Zombieland.”

Despite fans having to wait a decade for the sequel, Fleischer promised that the wait would be worth it.

“I think we all have this honest nostalgia for the experience of making it and with that being said none of them would agree to do the movie until the script was good enough,” the director confessed. “And we’ve been working on it for four years and have made sure that if we’re gonna do it again it’s at least as good if not better than the original and finally I think we have a script that we all feel really confident in go making and yeah, ’cause it’s such a precious thing none of us want to tarnish its place, we only wanna build upon it.”

Zombieland: Double Tap lands in theaters on October 11th.

Are you excited by this latest casting announcement? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!