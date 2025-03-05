Daredevil: Born Again Producers Pay Tribute to Late White Tiger Actor, Kamar de los Reyes

The creative team behind Daredevil: Born Again has honored the memory of actor Kamar de los Reyes, who portrayed Hector Ayala, also known as the vigilante White Tiger, in the Disney+ series. Executive producer Sana Amanat and showrunner/executive producer Dario Scardapane spoke with ComicBook about de los Reyes’ significant contribution to the series, highlighting his performance as the MCU’s first live-action White Tiger. Furthermore, the second episode of Daredevil: Born Again features a special title card dedicated to de los Reyes, serving as a permanent tribute within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor passed away on Christmas Eve 2023 at age 56 after battling cancer, making his role as the Puerto Rican superhero his final performance.

During the interview, Amanat expressed profound admiration for de los Reyes’ work and acknowledged the emotional impact his passing had on the production team. “Can I say one thing about a character we do know about, which is White Tiger? It’s the first time we’re seeing White Tiger on screen, I’m very excited about it,” Amanat shared. “Kamar de los Reyes, who we lost, unfortunately, after filming ended, was just an incredible force. And we really hope that people will love him and love what he brought to it.” The executive producer further emphasized the character’s narrative importance, explaining that Hector Ayala serves as “a really important reflection of even Matt’s personal journey,” suggesting that White Tiger’s storyline parallels themes in Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) own character development.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Daredevil: Born Again Episodes 1 & 2

Episode 2 of Daredevil: Born Again introduces Hector Ayala as a man caught in a complex legal situation after an incident at a subway station. When Hector intervenes to protect someone being assaulted, he unwittingly confronts undercover police officers, resulting in a tragic accident where one cop falls onto the tracks and is killed by an oncoming train. Matt Murdock takes on Hector’s case after his enhanced senses reveal that Hector is being beaten at the police station and pressured to sign a false confession. As their attorney-client relationship develops, Matt discovers that Hector is the vigilante White Tiger, whose powers derive from a mystical amulet that grants him enhanced abilities. This revelation creates an intriguing parallel between two men with extraordinary capabilities who find themselves entangled in moral and legal dilemmas, as Matt has decided to hang the horns and retire his Daredevil persona.

The Cultural Significance of White Tiger in the MCU

The decision to include White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again represents a milestone for representation in the MCU, as Hector Ayala holds a special place in Marvel Comics history. Created in 1975 and first appearing in Deadly Hands of Kung Fu #19, Ayala broke new ground as Marvel’s first Latino superhero to headline his own stories. While Black Panther had already established himself as Marvel’s first Black superhero and characters like Shang-Chi represented Asian heroes, Hector Ayala pioneered Latino representation in Marvel Comics during a period when diversity in superhero media was still developing. De los Reyes brings authenticity to the role through his Puerto Rican heritage, which he shares with the character.

The integration of White Tiger into the street-level narrative of Daredevil: Born Again follows the character’s traditional comic book associations. Throughout his publishing history, White Tiger frequently crossed paths with heroes like Daredevil and Spider-Man, operating in similar urban environments. De los Reyes’ portrayal captures the character’s determination to protect the innocent, even when facing overwhelming odds. His performance conveys both the physical presence necessary for a superhero and the moral complexity that has made street-level Marvel characters compelling on screen.

