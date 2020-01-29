Minnie Mouse Cosplayer Getting In Fight Goes Viral

2020 is here and every day seems like it brings another bit of surreal nonsense with it. Today, a Minnie Mouse cosplayer got into a confrontation and video ended up on Twitter. All of the fight isn’t in the original tweet, but the person playing Minnie was obviously roused by whatever was said before. She took of the costume’s head and the fight had begun. Another performer in a Mickey Mouse costume tried to restrain his coworker and got hit in the face by a glancing blow for his trouble. One hilarious bit of a very strange occurrence is the Goofy character gathering up the mascot’s heads while the brawl is developing. Minnie at one point gets pulled off of the woman in the fight, but pops right back up to re-enter the fray. Surprisingly, there wasn’t more of a crowd in the moment, but that all changed once the footage made its way to social media. Now there are a ton of reactions flowing in and some of them are hysterical.

This isn’t the only bad behavior people have been involved in with Disney characters as of late. Just a few days before the New Year, There were some incidents at Walt Disney World where performers were inappropriately touched by tourists. A Mickey Mouse performer had to visit the hospital because of a neck strain caused by a guest, “patting the head of her costume five times, causing it to slide down and strain her neck.” The grandma responsible for the aggressive patting didn’t mean any harm. She was trying to show her grandson not to be afraid, but Disney security ended up getting involved.

On that same day, a Minnie performer was groped three times by a visitor to the park. Officials ended up identifying the man later and he was banned from all of the properties because of his actions. He had reportedly been involved in a similar incident at the part the day before and the authorities had to step in to catch him before more inappropriate behavior took place. The Sherrif’s report would go on to say, “It should be noted that (the man) is a Disney Vacation Club member. As a result, he was trespassed from all Walt Disney World property, to exclude the Saratoga Springs resort.”

Fam, what Disney Experience is this? Minnie is part of the WWE now? 😳 pic.twitter.com/1nrt8zyEFB — April (@ReignOfApril) January 29, 2020

“Everyone should feel safe at work, and we encourage Cast Members to come forward in any uncomfortable situation,” Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger said told the Orlando Sentinel. “We provide multiple resources to protect our Cast Members’ well-being, including on-site law enforcement officers who respond, and are available to them, if needed.”

