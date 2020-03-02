Here's How to Get Free Wendy's Breakfast for a Year

Monday, March 2nd is will go down in history for a few reasons. First, McDonald's laid claim to the day as National Egg McMuffin Day. Then, Wendy's announced the day would serve as the launch for the burger chain's all-new breakfast food menu. Now, Wendy's is giving away free breakfast for a year to a few lucky fans. Announced Saturday, Wendy's is gifting 100 people in Florida and Southern Georgia a coupon booklet for one free sandwich per week for the next year.

To participate in the giveaway, you must visit participating locations (in Florida and South Georgia) between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on March 2nd and place an order in the drive-through. The first 100 visitors at the participating locations will then be rewarded with the coupon book.

"Everyone will be able to experience the same Wendy's flavors they know and love with this breakfast menu," says Wendy's Florida Division Vice President Richard Hopkins said in a statement. "We're especially thrilled to reward our first customers in Florida and South Georgia with free breakfast sandwiches so they can enjoy the new menu all year long."

Wendy's new breakfast menu includes the Breakfast Baconator, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, Potato Wedges, and Iced Coffee.

The exact rules of the giveaway from Wendy's read, "Drive-thru customers only will receive one coupon booklet per car when they make a purchase during breakfast hours, 6:30 – 10:30 a.m. on March 2, 2020. Must be age 16 or older. Coupon recipients get a choice of one free breakfast sandwich per week for 52 weeks with no purchase required. Coupon booklet is valid through March 2021."

