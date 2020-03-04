Disney World's Haunted Mansion Likely Closed for Several Days

Something ghoulish is going down over at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida this week, as beloved attraction The Haunted Mansion continues to suffer technical difficulties, keeping its doors closed. The iconic ride close unexpectedly on Monday night, and has remained inactive ever since. Guests were evacuated from the attraction upon Monday's initial closing, simply being told that Haunted Mansion was experiencing technical difficulties. Those difficulties have yet to specified, and it could be multiple days before the ride is back up and running.

As of the writing of this article on Wednesday morning, The Haunted Mansion has yet to reopen its doors. Magic Kingdom opened at 9 am ET on Wednesday, and the My Disney Experience app still lists The Haunted Mantion as "Temporarily Closed."

The folks at WDW News Today spoke with Cast Members over at The Haunted Mansion and were told the ride has been unable to run since its closure on Monday. Those Cast Members called the outlook for reopening seemed "grim."

Conversations with Guest Relations brought even more disappointment for WDW News Today. The Haunted Mansion will likely be closed for three days, though that could be extended depending on how long it takes the maintenance crews to get things going. It will probably be Thursday or Friday at the earliest before guests are able to ride The Haunted Mansion again.

The timing of this closure isn't ideal for Disney, considering March begins ushering in the spring travel crowds. Despite being one of the oldest rides in all of Disney Parks, The Haunted Mansion remains one of Magic Kingdom's most popular, with wait times often over an hour long.

The Haunted Mansion is one of four iconic Disney attractions to get a live-action movie adaptation, alongside Pirates of the Caribbean, Tower of Terror, and Jungle Cruise.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.