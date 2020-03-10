Hostess Iced Lattes Are on the Way, Include Twinkies and Honey Buns Flavors

Hostess coffee has been a thing for the better part of a year now. Those with Keurigs or other single-serving coffeemakers have long been able to make coffee with tones of Twinkies, Ding Dongs, and Honey Buns. Now, the confectioners at the treatmaker are rolling out iced lattees featuring some of the same flavors. Per one new report (via Delish), coffee mainstay Trilliant Food & Nutrition are the developers behind this new batch of products, which features "frozen" coffee in Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Honey Bun, or Sno Balls flavors.

It's expected the new version of the drinks will hit shelves at stores next month and as of this writing, no nutritional information is available.

Coincidentally enough, the new product offerings come on the heels of news that the coronavirus outbreak has caused a major surge in Hostess snacks sales. Last week, Hostess Brands chief executive Andy Callahan revealed in an interview the company he oversees is seeing what they deem a "short-term" spike in sales as people ready themselves for what the World Health Organization says is nearly a pandemic.

"We are seeing that," Callahan told Yahoo Finance. "We are benefitting likely in the short-term due to traffic. That's the great thing about Hostess, we are there to celebrate things. We are there to comfort things. So we are seeing a slight uptick in traffic. It's too early to tell, a lot of our point of sale data lags."

As of Tuesday, it's been reported over 113,000 have been infected with the virus worldwide resulting in over 4,000 deaths. As of this writing, at least 886 of those infections — and 28 of the deaths — are based in the United States.

