Disney Fans Are Freaking Out Over Walt Disney World Closing Because of Coronavirus

Walt Disney World has shut down because of Coronavirus and Disney fans are freaking out. When the announcement was made this evening a lot of people flocked to social media to talk about their scuttled vacation plans. Earlier in the day, the show was set to go on at the Happiest Place on Earth, but after a lot of public pressure, it seems like the correct decision was made. Many were worried for the well-being of the park workers amid the closure and they will be taken care of by the company as they wait out the Coronavirus.

Disney Parks crafted a statement to address the closing on March 15th. The official word on reopening the park has been left open. Officials continue to monitor the threat of Coronavirus and there will be more word in a few weeks:

"In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and DIsneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of yhe month. Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month. The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period.”

“The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open. Domestic Walt Disney Company employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so, including those at The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Direct-to-Consumer, and Parks, Experiences, and Products. We will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts."

This all follows Disney deciding to close Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure as well. The company put out another statement when the news was confirmed:

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California's executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will. Continue to pay cast members during this time.”

"Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests' patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.”

"Please contact The Walt Disney Travel Company for questions and cancellations at 714-520-5050."

