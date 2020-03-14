Rita Wilson Shares "Quarantunes" Playlist After Her and Tom Hanks' Coronavirus Diagnosis

Rita Wilson unveiled a “Quarantines” playlist that she and Tom Hanks are using after their coronavirus diagnosis. Fans got to help out as she posed a call for help to social media. People chipped in suggestions like “Isolation” by John Lennon, “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor, “Dancing With Myself” by Billy Idol, and “All By Myself” by Eric Carmen. There’s a ton of fun selections in the replies to the Twitter post down below. If you're stuck inside, it could be a fun way to pass the time.

Wilson wrote, “Hi guys!I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining.Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add?Also, what should we call it?Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine.Uthink of stuff like this.”

Other standouts in the mix include “Locked Up” by Akon, “Don’t Worry Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin, “Stronger” by Kelly Clarkson, and “Stuck With You” by Huey Lewis & The News. It’s worth a scroll, and it looks like the couple will have a bunch of time to listen at their leisure. Some good news as they both seem to be handling the situation very well. Hanks has been a major source of comfort for people back in the United States.

In a second tweet, Wilson offered, “And the winner for the quarantine playlist naming is QUARANTUNES! Head to @Spotify to listen”

Hanks shared a post on social media about what happened and how they ended up being tested. “Hello, folks. @ritawilson and I are down here in Australia,” he began. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next?” he wrote. “The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hankses will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

