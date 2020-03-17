High School Musical Star Vanessa Hudgens Posts Controversial Coronavirus Video

The COVID-19 coronavirus is impacting our way of life in so many ways, and some are uncertain about exactly how long that will be the case. Recent comments from public officials have hinted that we could be in this "new normal" of restrictions and cancellations for the next few months, with the CDC advising against groupings of more than ten people for the next eight weeks. While there is science to support this guidance and restrictions, some are still holding onto the belief that the response to the virus is overblown -- including High School Musical and The Princess Switch star Vanessa Hudgens. Hudgens recently took to her Instagram stories to post a bizarre video, in which she goes on a rant about the virus and the latest restrictions, saying that deaths due to the virus are "inevitable".

vanessa hudgens really said that.... pic.twitter.com/eDUjV8N9JU — manon (@ibieberauhlIs) March 17, 2020

"Yeah, 'til July sounds like a bunch of bullsh-t," Hudgens says in the video. "I'm sorry. It's a virus, I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, even if everybody gets it... Yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but inevitable. I don't know, maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

Hudgens has (understandably) faced backlash due to the video. While she has not officially addressed her controversial comments, she took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to tell her fans to "stay inside, y'all."

This story is developing...

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.