Another Game of Thrones Star Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis

Game of Thrones star Indira Varma, who played Oberyn Martell's beloved Ellaria Sand, has confirmed that she too has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease COVID-19. Varma made the reveal in an Instagram post, in which she lamented that her stage show (Chekhov's "The Seagull") has been shuttered along with so many others in London's West End theater district; in that same post, Varma also revealed that she is currently in bed, suffering from the effects of COVID-19, stating, "I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people."

You can check out the full post and statement for Indira Varma, below:

“So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes... I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people.”

The announcement from Varma comes on the heels of her Game of Thrones co-star Kristofer Hivju announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis. It's also going to concern the Game of Thrones fandom to hear that Indira Varma wasn't the only Game of Thrones alum gearing up for the stage production of Chekhov's "The Seagull": as you can see in the right side of the picture, Daenerys Targaryen actress Emilia Clarke was literally cheek-to-cheek with her fellow "Seagull" actors, prior to the production being shut down.

There's no reason to be alarmed yet, Clarke fans; we don't know what the path of exposure was for Indira Varma, or when that cast photo (which seems like a relic in our new era of Social Distancing) was actually taken.

We wish Indira Varma, her fellow actors, and all currently suffering form COVID-19 a speedy recovery.

