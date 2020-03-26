Supreme Oreo Release Date Teased

✖

Fans all over the world are always intrigued by what Supreme is cooking up next, and it seems for their latest exclusive they are teaming up with Oreo for a very limited edition Oreo cookie. Yep, Supreme Oreos are a thing now, and today Supreme revealed more information regarding the soon to be sought after item, including a release date of today. That's right, the Supreme Oreos will be available today on Supreme's online store and only online, as they have closed down their physical retail locations due to the coronavirus. The date was revealed through a rather interesting teaser featuring Breadface, showing off the red cookie with white filling.

As you can see below, each set will cost $3, and while it is colored red it isn't flavored any differently than a normal Oreo cookie, so don't expect Red Velvet or anything. Due to their retail locations being closed, Supreme is also waiving shipping fees, but only on orders over $150, so if you feel like ordering that many of these cookies, at least you won't have to add in the extra cost.

That said, a lot of fans got a kick out of the $150 amount for free shipping, especially since most will only buy a few packs at most.

You can check out the new teaser below.

"Supreme®/OREO Cookies. 3/26/2020.⁣

⁣

US Retail - $3

As our stores in the US, UK and France are temporarily closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, shipping fees will be waived on all orders over $150."

According to the Spring Summer 2020 preview section of the website, the cookies come in a pack of 3 and are Double Stuff Oreos with the Supreme logo baked into them.

So, will you be picking up a pack of Supreme Oreos? Let us know in the comments!

