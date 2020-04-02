Tom Hanks, Rachel Bloom, And More Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger

Adam Schlesinger, founding member of bands Ivy, Tinted Windows, and Fountains of Wayne (notable for their 2003 Grammy-nominated single "Stacy's Mom"), passed away earlier today at age 52, due to complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. His passing has rattled his friends, family, and collaborators, who were shocked that a healthy, talented, and relatively young man had passed away. Schlesinger reportedly passed away this morning, and throughout the day, fans, friends, and other entertainers have chimed in on social media to talk about the loss they feel and the ways Schlesinger improved their lives and art.

From That Thing You Do star Tom Hanks and his Crazy Ex-Girlfriend collaborator Rachel Bloom to legendary author Stephen King and the governor of New Jersey, social media has come together to mourn the songwriter, the most recent celebrity to pass away due to the virus that has paralyzed almost all of show business and much of the world.

