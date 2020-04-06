DC and Harry Potter Fans Sound Off on Ezra Miller's Alleged Assault
On Monday, a video surfaced that appears to show Justice League and Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller choking a woman at a resort in Iceland. The video was posted online and picked up by Icelandic news outlets. Those claiming to be witnesses have spoken out online. ComicBook.com has reached out for comments and is awaiting a response.
But as more and more outlets pick up the videos, fans of Miller and the films they appear in have begun taking to Twitter to let their feelings be known. Some have started the hashtag #EzrasMillerIsOverParty to declare the star canceled.
We've gathered some of the reactions that have taken off online. Keep reading to see how Twitter is handling the situation.
Bojack
Wonder if Ezra Miller is a Bojack Horseman fan pic.twitter.com/rjpn3hGAOX— Lunwi (@Lunwi88) April 6, 2020
Thanos
"OMG, Ezra Miller! I'm a huge fa--" pic.twitter.com/kgRJU1SweH— Garrick (Key Issues) (@Garrick_KI) April 6, 2020
It's 2020
everyone: nothing can surprise me in 2020 anymore
ezra miller: pic.twitter.com/TjCNjqai0L— 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) April 6, 2020
His Poor Publicist
Ezra Miller's publicist logging onto to twitter this morning like pic.twitter.com/y6X16EN2Py— 𝑲𝒆𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑲𝒂𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒓 (@keileykaiser) April 6, 2020
Unbelievable
I literally can't believe that ezra miller vid like whatttt pic.twitter.com/0nFviBnQC0— inez tozier🎈 (@reddieficrecs) April 6, 2020
Naruto
[Ezra Miller sees you]— var👀tski (@varootski) April 6, 2020
“you’re next” pic.twitter.com/YwGKHSgcJs
His Career
i was just watching the perks of being a wallflower last night, wtf ezra miller pic.twitter.com/4dU4CSgCao— rilee (@rileez) April 6, 2020
Undertaker
Everyone: We need to practice social Distancing
Ezra Miller: Bitch you wanna fight?! #EzraMiller pic.twitter.com/GC3tdnALi1— The Geordie Nerd (@TheGeordieNerd) April 6, 2020
And Kane
everyone: Social distancing
ezra miller: pic.twitter.com/mu7MoswviI— Wu🅱️ong (@NotWupong) April 6, 2020
It's Real
!Wait, the Ezra Miller thing was real? I thought it was a joke! pic.twitter.com/Q73tb8PTML— maki (@martingomezdlp) April 6, 2020
