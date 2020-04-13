Will Smith Shares the Perfect I Am Legend Meme for Coronavirus Quarantine

✖

Will Smith has the perfect I Am Legend meme for the coronavirus quarantine and he just shared it on Instagram. The beloved star channeled his role in the image that compares what he did during quarantine and what the story he “would” tell his kids would be. Making the entire thing even funnier is the fact that his caption reads, “True Story.” I Am Legend came up a lot during the first week of the worldwide shutdown and that makes sense. Smith’s character as a grizzled survivor and scientist made a lot of sense before people knew more about the virus. There were Italian mayors invoking the movie in addresses to the public and everything.

But, through time, Smith had to attend one of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talks on Facebook to set the record straight. The movie was misleading people in some ways and the mega-star took it upon himself to encourage people to pursue factual information from the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control. Even still, there is a lot of dangerous information that is leading people into risky behaviors.

“I wanted to do this because, in 2008, I made I Am Legend,” Smith joked. “So I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation.” People still absolutely adore that film, but there some inconsistencies paint I Am Legend in a different light now. The pandemic in that film is completely different than COVID-19 is. Smith is not actually a virologist, even though he played one in the film. So, he was eager to let that be known before getting too far into the episode.

“While I was preparing for I Am Legend, my character was a virologist,” he continued. “So, I had an opportunity in preparation for the role to go to the CDC. There was a basic foundational comprehension of viruses and viral pathogens that I developed and it really changed my life and how I looked at the world. There’s basic concepts that people do not understand… So what I wanted was for us to have now is the opportunity to just go through the basics, and then bring in the experts.”

