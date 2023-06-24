Adam Rich's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death of Eight is Enough actor Adam Rich has been revealed. As reported by Deadline, Rich, who died in January, died of an accidental fentanyl overdoes according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's report. The report also noted that Richs bloodstream contained nontoxic levels of alcohol and generic Ativan (lorazepam). No foul play in Rich's death is suspected. Rich was found dead in his Los Angeles home back in January. He was 54.

Rich was best known for his role in television's Eight is Enough, a series about the fictional Bradford family who had eight children and chronicled their lives and they grew and hit familiar milestones. Rich played the youngest Bradford child, Nicholas. The ABC series ran from 1977 until 1981 and also starred Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham, and Grand Goodeve.

Rich also appeared in other television series through his career including Dungeons & Dragons, Small Wonder, Code Red, St. Elsewhere, The Six Million Dollar Man, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, CHiPs, Silver Spoons, and Baywatch, as well as some Betty Crocker commercials. He would later make VH1's list of greatest child stars, coming in at #73, and also appeared in the CNN documentary History of the Sitcom.

"Honored to be included! Thanks CNN," Rich captioned an Instagram video, in which he can be heard watching along with the show. "I'm grateful for the joy felt while working on [Eight Is Enough]! … I do hope it may have brought you some joy as well."

In 1991, Rich was arrested for breaking into a pharmacy while trying to obtain drugs and was bailed out by his television father, Van Patten. He went to rehab but was arrested again in 2002 for driving under the influence after nearly hitting a highway patrol car in California.

Rich largely left show business in the 1980s, though he made some later cameo appearances. His final film credits include a cameo appearance in David Spade's film Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star, as well as an episode of Reel Comedy as Crocodile Dundee, both of which were released in 2003.