Harvard Professor Says Aliens Visited Earth in 2017

One Harvard professor says that aliens visited Earth in 2017. Avi Loeb says that Oumuamura, the mysterious object spotted near that time, was a harbinger of things to come. He spoke to the New York Post about his upcoming book Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth. In that tome, the professor says that the weird rock was only the first sign of foreign visitors and the next visit might be more active. Back in 2017, a lot of people were wondering what the object meant and how it would factor into the search for intelligent life. Loeb is arguing that the space rock wandered in from Vega and that no other scientific explanation is available for what transpired. Nothing in space moved quite like Oumuamua. To hear the professor talk about it, he’s convinced we’re only at the beginning.

“What would happen if a caveman saw a cellphone?” he wondered. “He’s seen rocks all his life, and he would have thought it was just a shiny rock.”

“Some people do not want to discuss the possibility that there are other civilizations out there,” Loeb continued. “They believe we are special and unique. I think it’s a prejudice that should be abandoned.”

“It would put us in perspective,” he added. “If we are not alone, are we the smartest kids on the block? If there was a species that eliminated itself through war or changing the climate, we can get our act together and behave better. Instead, we are wasting a lot of resources on Earth fighting each other and other negative things that are a big waste.”

Previously, the professor spoke to Haaretz about the discovery, “We have no way of knowing whether it’s active technology, or a spaceship that is no longer operative and is continuing to float in space. But if Oumuamua was created together with a whole population of similar objects that were launched randomly, the fact that we discovered it means that its creators launched a quadrillion probes like it to every star in the Milky Way.”

Photo Credit: M. Kornmesser/European Southern Observatory / NASA