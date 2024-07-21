All the Best National Ice Cream Day Treats Roundup

When it comes to food holidays, July might be the most festive month of the year as it is packed with days celebrating delicious food and food trends. But with the month starting to wind to a close, what might be the sweetest food holiday has arrived. That’s right, Sunday, July 21st is National Ice Cream Day, a day for celebrating the cool and tasty treat. To celebrate this tasty special day, there are lots of unique ice cream offerings and special deals — and we’ve got a roundup of them all.

From special flavors, interesting collaborations, and even just some outright sweet deals, there’s something for everyone to scream about for National Ice Cream Day. Keep reading for all the delicious delights to celebrate with.

Butterbeer Ice Cream at Harry Potter New York

The Harry Potter New York flagship store has a sweet deal for both wizards and muggles alike on National Ice Cream Day: free Butterbeer Ice Cream! From 12pm to 3pm ET on July 21st, fans visiting Harry Potter New York at 935 Broadway can enjoy the butterscotch-inspired treat. Fans can also purchase a pint of the Butterbeer Ice Cream to take home. And for those in New York City who aren’t able to get out to the store, you can order Butterbeer ice cream pints on Grubhub.

Ore-Ida + GoodPop French Fry Ice Cream Pops

There’s just something delicious about dipping your fries in vanilla ice cream (trust us, it’s great) but now you can get the salty sweet treat in an ice cream bar. Ore-Ida and GoodPop have teamed up to launch the Fudge n’ Vanilla French Fry Pop. The treat is a first-of-its-kind item combining the iconic salty and sweet flavors in one delicious bite. The treat features a vanilla oatmilk base and a rich, chocolate fudge shell rolled in crispy potato bits. To get yours, just go to GoodPop.com. They’re available in packs of 4 pops for $9.99 while supplies last.

Talenti Case of the Mondaes

National Ice Cream Day may be on Sunday, but Talenti wants to kick off the week with good vibes and tasty frozen treats. Customers in New York City, Chicago, and Dallas will have the chance to get a free “Case of the Mondaes” kit from Talenti exclusively on DoorDash while supplies last Saturday July 20th through Monday July 22nd. The Case of the Mondaes kit is designed after trending champagne sorbet punches and includes Talenti’s Summer Strawberry Sorbetto along with De Soi Tres Rose Sparkling Non-Alcoholic Aperitif, freeze dried strawberry slices, white chocolate shavings, and freeze-dried edible flowers.

Sanrio x Van Leeuwen

It’s Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary this year and what better way to celebrate than with ice cream for National Ice Cream Day? On July 21st — and available for just one day only Van Leeuwen is releasing Yummy Berry White Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream. The Hello Kitty inspired flavor blends chocolate ice cream with swirls of sweet red raspberry jam and chunks of truffle brownies. It will be available for purchase nationwide at Van Leeuwen scoop shops. And, to make things sweeter, the companies are donating 50 percent of the profits to charity. There is also going to be a pop-up event at the Van Leeuwen Tribeca shop featuring not only Hello Kitty ice cream, but commemorative merch as well.

Ice Cream Deals

As for special deals on ice cream in celebration of National Ice Cream Day, there are plenty of options. Baskin-Robbins fans can save $5 on any order of $20 or more in the app from July 21st through July 27th using the code SEIZETHEYAY or scanning the in-app coupon in stores. Dairy Queen is giving rewards members a free Dilly Bar on Sunday when they spend just $1 or more — check your Dairy Queen app for the offer.

And for those who want a little coffee with their ice cream, Nescafe is releasing a new Affogato Kit that comes with a jar of their Gold Espresso Intense instant Coffee, a coupon for a free pint of ice cream, two glass coffee mugs and spoons and a recipe card — and fans can enter to win the limited-edition kit through July 22nd here.