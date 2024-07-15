Shannen Doherty: Charmed Star Alyssa Milano Pays Tribute, Acknowledges “Complicated Relationship”

Hours after news surfaced of Shannen Doherty’s passing, Alyssa Milano is paying tribute to her late Charmed costar. Admitting she and Doherty had a “complicated” relationship, Milano offered a statement full of respect for the recently departed actor.

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of,” Milano said in a statement obtained by EW. “She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

What happened with Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty?

Throughout the past few years, the duo had a strained relationship due to comments each of the actors made in public forums—particularly involving Doherty’s departure from Charmed. According to an episode of Doherty’s podcast, it was Milano who got Doherty fired from the series.

“We simply told the truth [on my podcast], because the truth actually does matter,” Doherty said (via TVLine). “At this point in my life, with my health diagnosis, with fighting a horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others have put out there for me. We told it together. We told our truth, and we’re standing by our truths.”

She continued, “There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told,” she continued. “There is no brush-flinging or shoe-flinging. There is no lateness to set. There is no mediator for months on end. I recall the facts as if I were still living in them, and what I will say is what somebody else may call drama is an actual trauma for me that I’ve lived with for an extremely long time. It is only through my battle with cancer that I decided to address this trauma and be open and honest about it, so that I can actually heal from a livelihood that was taken away from me [and my family] because someone else wanted to be number one on the call sheet. That is the truth.”

Doherty passed away on Saturday, July 13th after a years-long battle with cancer.