Amy Poehler and Tina Fey Announce First-Ever Comedy Tour Together

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are headed out on the road in their first-ever live comedy tour together. According to Variety, the duo will embark on "Amy Poehler and Tina Fey: Restless Leg Tour" starting this spring. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will hit four cities on the East Coast starting with Washington D.C. on April 28th and will have stops in Chicago on May 20th, Boston on June 9th, and will conclude in Atlantic City on June 10th. The show will "celebrate their 30 years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories, and conversational entertainment."

"If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship," Poehler and Fey said in a joint statement. Tickets for the tour go on sale February 17th at 10 am in the ticket buyer's time zone. You can check out more information here.

Poehler and Fey first met as part of the Chicago improv scene in the 1990s and went on to be part of Saturday Night Live together where they became the first female co-anchors of Weekend Update. They have also starred in a number of comedies together, including Mean Girls, Sisters, and Baby Mama. As a duo, they have hosted the Golden Globes four times as well, including in 2021 when they hosted the event from opposite coasts due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amy Poehler recently appeared on SNL in support of Parks and Recreation co-star, Aubrey Plaza.

During Aubrey Plaza's appearance on Saturday Night Live in January, Plaza and Poehler reprised their characters from NBC's Parks and Recreation. Poehler also appeared during Plaza's monologue, which saw Plaza putting her NBC Page jacket on and offering a tour of the studio to the viewers at home. While walking about and showing things off, Plaza reminisced about giving tours when she had her original job, noting people would constantly ask if they were going to "see a celebrity." At this point, right on cue, Amy Poehler appeared, and the pair embraced. "Aubrey, I see that you're wearing your page jacket, are you drinking again?" her former co-star asked her.

What do you think about Poehler and Fey going on tour together? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!