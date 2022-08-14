Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support After Recipients Found for Organ Transplants

Anne Heche is being taken off life support on Sunday. According to NBC News, organ recipients have been identified for transplants and surgeons are in place to carry out the transplants. Per the report, multiple organs will be donated to multiple recipients. News of this development comes two days after the Emmy winning actress was declared brain dead as a result of injuries she sustained in a car crash earlier this month in which the actress crashed into a home in Los Angeles.

On Friday, a representative for Heche confirmed her passing in a statement (via People) on behalf of her friends and family where it was also confirmed that Heche had long planned to donate her organs in the event of her death and that she would be kept on life support until matching recipients could be found.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy," the statement read. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Following the announcement on Friday, Heche's 20-year-old son Homer released his own statement.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," he said, referencing his 13-year-old brother. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

He continued, "Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you."

Born on May 25, 1969, in Aurora, Ohio, Heche landed the roles of Vicky Hudson and Marley Love and Another World shortly after graduating high school. She would go on to win a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance. She rose to prominence in the 1990s with performances such as The Adventures of Huck Finn, If These Walls Could Talk, Donnie Brasco, Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Psycho, and Wag the Dog. She then landed a starring role opposite Harrison Ford in the 1998 film Six Days, Seven Nights.

Heche went on to have roles in Ally McBeal, Everwood, Nip/Tuck, That's What She Said, Quantico, Catfight, My Friend Dahmer, and Chicago PD. She also voiced Suyin Beifong on the Avatar: The Last Airbender spinoff The Legend of Korra. She also competed on the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars and co-hosted the weekly SiriusXM radio show Love and Heche. Her last onscreen role prior to her passing was a five-episode stint on All Rise. She will posthumously appear in the HBO series The Idol, among other projects.

Our thoughts are with Heche's family, friends, and fans at this time.