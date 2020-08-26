Antonio Banderas Has Recovered From Coronavirus

Actor Antonio Banderas, star of The Mask of Zorro and Pain and Glory, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, on his 60th birthday. Now, a little over three weeks later, Banderas has announced that he has recovered from coronavirus entirely and can finally end his self-quarantine. Banderas confirmed the good news on Tuesday with a tweet to his followers.

After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection. I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 25, 2020

"After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the COVID-19 infection," Banderas wrote. "I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren't as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight."

On August 10th, his 60th birthday, Banderas first told the world of his positive test results. He shared a message on Twitter in Spanish.

Quiero contaros lo siguiente... pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

Here's the English translation of Banderas' original message:

"Greetings to all. I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday after being quarantined, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus. I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident in recovering as soon as possible by following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet. I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my recently released 60 years, to which I arrive full of enthusiasm and enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone."

Banderas will be seen next year in The Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife, a sequel to the Ryan Reynolds/Samuel L. Jackson film The Hitman's Bodyguard, and Sony's live-action adaptation of Uncharted.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.