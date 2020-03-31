April Fools’ Day Cancelled: The Internet Weighs In

No matter how you slice it, we’re living in a tough time. The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way the entire world exists and operates. COVID-19 is claiming lives around the globe, millions of people are staying at home in quarantine, and the economy is falling apart. Things are difficult for everyone at the moment, and the last thing people want to experience is a slew of pranks that set the Internet on fire and cause even further pandemonium. April Fools‘ Day is on Wednesday, but a ton of folks online are calling for it to be cancelled entirely in 2020.

No one can officially “cancel” something like April Fools’ Day. since it’s just a theoretical event that people observe. However, the point that those wanting to skip this year are making is that we’ve collectively been through enough already. Stress and anxiety are at an all-time high, and a fear of pranks and fake headlines for an entire day might be a tad too much.

What’s being asked now is for us to simply forget about the national day of pranking others for no reason. In addition to calling for April Fools’ to be cancelled, some people are asking that we turn it into a day of positivity instead. Share good news and lift others up, rather than pranking random people on the Internet.

The movement to cancel April Fools’ Day 2020 continues to grow on social media. Here’s what the people have to say:

Ain’t Funny

April fool’s cancelled this year cause aint shit funny — almond tits (@_ayannaE) March 25, 2020

Tomorrow Is March 32nd

By the way, April Fools is cancelled tomorrow. Keep your jokes to yourself because this whole year has been one already. We tired.



Tomorrow is March 32nd. — Chris J. Suggs (@chrisjsuggs) March 31, 2020

Do Not Play

April Fool’s is cancelled do not play with me. — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) March 30, 2020

Too Much Going On

April fool’s day is cancelled this year because no made up prank could match the unbelievable shit going on in the world right now — 𝖣𝖮𝖸𝖨𝖭 🌍 (@theonlydoyin) March 31, 2020

Make It Clear

I know others have said it but I just want to make it clear that April Fools is canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 28, 2020

Who Needs to Hear This

I don’t know who needs to hear this but April Fools is cancelled. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) March 31, 2020

Do Not Want To Repeat This

APRIL FOOLS IS CANCELLED. I DO NOT WANT TO REPEAT THIS. https://t.co/cvNJB5CKxf — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) March 31, 2020

No Hoaxes

April Fools’ Day is cancelled this year in light of the COVID pandemic.



Have a heart, please. No hoaxes.#Covid_19 — Miss Maggie (@MiaMagdalena) March 31, 2020

Do Something Good

PSA: Tomorrow is April 1st and normally it is referred to as #AprilFoolsDay but this year April Fools Day is CANCELLED!



This year instead of playing pranks on people lets try to do something good for others.



Thank you for your time and attention pic.twitter.com/qDIEMQwgCa — Geek Vibes Nation 🖖 (@GeekVibesNation) March 31, 2020

Not in the Mood

Since Covid-19 has cancelled everything else, can I make a humble request that it cancel #Aprilfoolsday ? Dont want to see fake pregnancy and corporate announcements morph into fake corona cases and cures.

April Fools has been awful for awhile, and I ain’t in the mood. — Robin P, AICP (@BourbonPlanner) March 31, 2020

Add It To The List

We may as well add #AprilFoolsDay to the list of things that are cancelled this year. — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) March 31, 2020

Have Some Empathy