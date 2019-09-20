One Arrested, Another Detained at Storm Area 51 Event

The “official” Storm Area 51 event might have only kicked off a few hours ago, but another person has been arrested while another has been detained. With two individuals having been arrested earlier this week, a number of attendees are learning the consequences of trespassing on government property, with the most recent arrest being a man who was urinating near the gate of the military base. The event only officially kicked off today and the event organizers have attempted to relocate the events to Las Vegas, now deemed “Alienstock,” so hopefully these early incidents can deter attendees from engaging in any behaviors that will result in more serious charges.

NY1 confirmed, “A man who was urinating near the gate was arrested and a woman was detained for an undisclosed reason.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Storm Area 51 event launched on Facebook earlier this summer and, after amassing more than two million users expressing interest, a crowd of roughly 75 individuals ended up appearing at the base’s gate. Earlier this week, two YouTubers were arrested for storming the gate and pleaded guilty to trespassing.

“It’s public land,” Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee shared. “They’re allowed to go to the gate, as long as they don’t cross the boundary.”

After the Facebook event began gaining momentum earlier this year, local authorities made it quite clear that they would enforce trespassing laws, with the event organizers opting to shift the focus towards the musical event in Las Vegas. Additionally, various brands are attempting to cash in on the popularity of the event by sharing memes using their products and launching themed menus. Later this month, the Travel Channel will broadcast Storming Area 51, depicting not only the event but also exploring otherworldly encounters.

Per press release, “Last month, the Internet went in full meltdown mode when it was announced that a big event was planned to infiltrate Area 51, the top-secret military installation long-rumored to hold alien secrets. Days later, it morphed into a big alien-themed festival Alienstock, hosted by the small town of Rachel, Nevada on September 20th-22nd, 2019 to celebrate and congregate around all things alien and alien conspiracy. And now, earlier this week, the festival organizers are at odds on what is really going to happen this weekend with two million Facebook fans pledged to invade this remote locale and many logistics still not yet announced. Then, the original organizer of the event announced a rival event to be held in Las Vegas. Confused yet?”

“Travel Channel has greenlit a new special instamentary (airing Sunday, September 29th at 10 p.m. ET) to document alien enthusiasts The UFO Bros (Joe and Emmett Hayes) as they pack up their RV and road trip from Northern California to Nevada to explore all things Area 51. The real-life brothers will take a hard look at the history, mystery and of wonder of Area 51, meet all the colorful characters and various experts on UFOs, and immerse themselves in quirky alien experiences as they roll into the dusty destination two hours outside of Las Vegas. Will the event be more like iconic Woodstock or more like the doomed Fyre Festival?”

Stay tuned for details on the Area 51 event and check out Storming Area 51 on the Travel Channel on September 29th.