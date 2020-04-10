Ariana Grande Has Been Recreating Waterboy Scenes While Quarantined and Adam Sandler Approves

Ariana Grande has been working on her The Waterboy impressions during quarantine and Adam Sandler approves. The pop star has been taking bits of the comedy staple and acting out the scenes on her social media accounts. People quickly took notice and it wasn’t long before Sandler himself had to weigh in on the fun. He gave his absolute blessing and it is not hard to see why. Grande has even been putting on costumes to stitch the skits together. It’s wild how creative people have gotten during this extended period inside.

The pop star has enlisted the help of her mother Joan, who plays Bobby Boucher’s mom. Even her old Victorious pal Elizabeth Gillies is in on the act as Vicki, The Waterboy‘s main love interest. All of the real magic in these videos comes from the editing magic on display as social distancing is being maintained. Everybody is in their house reading their lines and lip-syncing along with the words.

At earlier points this year, Film Twitter was busy celebrating Sandler for his turn in Uncut Gems. People were not happy that the actor got no love from the biggest award shows for his role in the film. He was looking forward to getting out on the road for a tour, but coronavirus cut that one short. Sandler apologized to fans online and told those that still wanted to come out to a later date that their tickets would be honored. Refunds would be there for interested parties as well. That was back in March and we are all still inside waiting for the pandemic to die down.

and how’d u all make use of YOUR day ? pic.twitter.com/R3zf882jOM — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 6, 2020

Sandler began, “Hey you guys. We’ve been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates,” Sandler shared on social media. “Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will reschedule the dates once things are back to normal. Stay safe, wash your hands, don’t make out with Schneider, and we will get through this like champs. Look forward to having a great night with you soon.”

What did you think of Ariana Grande‘s impression? Let us know in the comments! Check out all the wild responses down below:

