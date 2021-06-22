Avril Lavigne's Sk8er Boi TikTok with Tony Hawk Goes Viral

A convergence of all things 2002 has erupted on TikTok today as singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has gone viral with her first post on the social media app. The video features the 36-year-old Canadian singer performing her 2002 certified gold single "Sk8er Boi," featuring a cameo by actual skater boy Tony Hawk in the end. As of this writing the video on TikTok has 1.7 million likes while perhaps setting the state for an announcement from the singer that her new record is on the horizon. Lavigne previously confirmed that she'd recorded a new album of material to be released this year, and with her name in headlines now is a good time to get it out there.

The TikTok featuring both Lavigne and Tony Hawk has quickly gone viral and has Millennials loving it while Gen. Z appears less than enthused (folks from both age groups are on either side too lest we consider all generations a monolith). Some of the reactions to the post have included: "I’m 13 again;" "did i just teleport back to 2003?;" and "This is absolutely the coolest collab I've seen this year for sure!" We've collected some of the best reactions to the TikTok after the video itself below!

"Sk8er Boi" will turn twenty in September of 2022.