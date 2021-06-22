Avril Lavigne's Sk8er Boi TikTok with Tony Hawk Goes Viral
A convergence of all things 2002 has erupted on TikTok today as singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has gone viral with her first post on the social media app. The video features the 36-year-old Canadian singer performing her 2002 certified gold single "Sk8er Boi," featuring a cameo by actual skater boy Tony Hawk in the end. As of this writing the video on TikTok has 1.7 million likes while perhaps setting the state for an announcement from the singer that her new record is on the horizon. Lavigne previously confirmed that she'd recorded a new album of material to be released this year, and with her name in headlines now is a good time to get it out there.
The TikTok featuring both Lavigne and Tony Hawk has quickly gone viral and has Millennials loving it while Gen. Z appears less than enthused (folks from both age groups are on either side too lest we consider all generations a monolith). Some of the reactions to the post have included: "I’m 13 again;" "did i just teleport back to 2003?;" and "This is absolutely the coolest collab I've seen this year for sure!" We've collected some of the best reactions to the TikTok after the video itself below!
"Sk8er Boi" will turn twenty in September of 2022.
I just posted my first @tiktok_us with the legendary @tonyhawk… go check it out!https://t.co/W7XjhRxtO6 pic.twitter.com/by7PJmKMG7— Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) June 21, 2021
The Avril Lavigne TikTok
prevnext
@avrillavigne
He was a… @tonyhawk ##GoSkateboarding ##sk8rboi♬ Sk8er Boi - Avril Lavigne
We went from 2007 to 2002 in 4 days
prevnext
iCarly came back on June 17th. Avril Lavigne and Tony Hawk posted a TikTok on the 21st. We went from 2007 to 2002 in 4 days. At this rate we'll get a neanderthal cave painting and fire making show on Amazon Prime by mid August. https://t.co/gmNBMhbHY3— Ø (@AlyxDerNarr) June 22, 2021
the coolest collab
prevnext
This is absolutely the coolest collab I've seen this year for sure! 💗⛸ ✌#skaters pic.twitter.com/Xqubjc3MV7— Tiffany Christine Smith (@Sk8ergrltiffany) June 21, 2021
What -YEAR- is it?
prevnext
did i just teleport back to 2003? https://t.co/MdkmERihAO— eve (@naldsmcdo) June 21, 2021
Best TikTok debut
prevnext
Best TikTok debut pic.twitter.com/BBR1zenBUa— Avril Lavigne Argentina (@AvrilARG) June 21, 2021
i'm that old
prevnext
i'm that old https://t.co/dLaCZosHsk— Newbie | DodoKing hater🤘 (@NewbieDrawings) June 22, 2021
the list of people who don't age
prevnext
I think we need to add Avril Lavigne to the list of people who don't age— ( (@Ashby_Re) June 22, 2021
This is a throwback modernized
prevnext
Holy fucking shit.
I’m 13 again. This is a throwback modernized and I love it so much. https://t.co/qwQrYoz4pi— Depa Billaba is my SW Mother (@DepaBanana) June 21, 2021
900% wholesome
prevnext
This is 900% wholesome my inner teenager thanks you for this wonderful flashback.— Habanero_Bob (@Habanero_Bob3) June 21, 2021
double avril where
prev
She looks the exact same???— Key (@kianna_1198) June 21, 2021
Where’s my tinfoil hat because it’s time to bring the body-double conspiracy again 🧐 https://t.co/AaeH65KunH