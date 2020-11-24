Baby Elephant Goes Viral After Being World's Cutest Hide and Seek Player

✖

A baby elephant in Thailand has gone viral for adorably attempting to hide behind a light pole after being caught snacking on sugarcane in a field in Chiang Mai, located in the north of the country. The elephant's curious and adorable reaction to be caught was captured by locals and photos of the moment quickly went viral after being shared on social media.

In the photo, which has been shared over a thousand times and has gathered over three thousand reactions on Facebook, the little elephant can be seen standing perfectly still behind the rather narrow utility post, the creature clearly visible as locals shine some sort of spotlight on the animal. It's interesting that the elephant wasn't frightened off, but it's that the creature thought it could conceal itself that really won over the internet.

After the elephant's photo started to spread, people all over the world started to chime in about how "cute and innocent" the creature was, with some even calling it the "cutest thing ever" and deciding that it was exactly what the internet needed to counter all the negativity.

And the idea that a little elephant could bring so much joy honestly isn't too much of a surprise. Animals in general are often the source of a great deal of happiness or even just entertainment. Recently, a sign near Canada's Jasper National Park advising motorists to not allow moose to lick salt off of their cars also went viral in part of because how unusual the warning may seem to those not familiar with moose and their biological need for salt, but also because, well, moose are interesting and animal stories are pretty delightful.

However, while animals like the elephant (and the moose in the viral Canadian warning) are adorable, it’s important to remember that they are wild creatures. As The Daily Mail noted, there are an estimated 2000 elephants living in the wild in Thailand, roaming through jungle and in the country's protected national parks but the creatures do sometimes come into conflict when they come in contact with humans who also use land for farming and gathering food.

