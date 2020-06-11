Back to the Future: Los Angeles Galaxy Celebrates MLS Return With Social Media Homage

Major League Soccer is returning to play and the Los Angeles Galaxy used Back to the Future to celebrate. The club posted a fun video with a DeLorean pulling up to Dignity Healthy Sports Park and Sebastian Lletget hopping out before boosting down the road in Marty McFly’s trademark vest. It’s been a long road back for all the major sports in America, but it looks like most of them will be returning to the field, court, or ice in the upcoming weeks. MLS fans are understandably excited about the prospect of their sports starting up. But, a lot of them can’t get enough of what the social team cooked up with the Back to the Future inspiration. This new frame of play is definitely like stepping into the unknown again as things have definitely changed since the summer began.

54 matches are coming up as Major League Soccer returns to play. There will be an all-new tournament with regular-season points. Each of the 26 teams will be vying for a spot in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League with their participation this year. Things get rolling on July 8th at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World. The tournament goes all the way until August 11th. MLS Commissioner Don Garber sounded thrilled that their league will be getting rolling again. However, there are going to be some steep medical protocols that clubs and individual players have to abide by to get out there on the pitch. Comprehensive COVID-19 testing will be the standard and infectious disease experts have played a huge role in refining the MLS’ approach.

"The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play. We also recognize that the death of George Floyd and others has focused our country on issues of racial injustice, inequality and violence against black men and women. Together with our owners, players and staff, the League and its Clubs are deeply committed to creating meaningful and impactful programs to address these issues that have plagued our society for far too long."

For soccer fans across the country, all 54 matches will be available on television. Broadcasts will be getting a little bit more adventurous than usual because of the lack of crowds. Players and coaches will be more available than ever and viewers can expect a lot of interviews and candid moments because of it. The Galaxy are hoping that they’ll be flying that DeLorean home with that 2021 Champions League spot locked up.

