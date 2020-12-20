Beavis and Butt-Head Animator Doug Crane Dies at 85

✖

Animator Doug Crane, whose six-decade career included working on Spider-Man, She-Ra, and He-Man cartoons in addition to films such as Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, died Thursday, December 17th at the age of 85. News of Crane's passing was confirmed by his daughter, Rose-Ellen, on his Facebook page, noting that his passing came after "a brave and short battle with cancer" and just two days after the death of his wife of 61 years, Maureen. The post indicated that the family was having a private funeral for Crane, though a memorial event would be planned once the COVID-19 pandemic calms down.

Born in Bronxville, New York in 1935, Crane started his career for Terrytoons in 1956. He went on to work for Hanna-Barbera, Paramount, MTV, Oriolo Films and Zander Animation Parlour. His credits include films such as 1977's Raggedy Ann & Andy: A Musical Adventure, 1987's Pinocchio and the Emperor of the Night, and 1996's Beavis and Butt-Head Do America among many others. In terms of television, Crane also worked on Challenge of the Superfriends, Mighty Thor, She-Ra: Princess of Power, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, The Smurfs, Godzilla, Super Friends, and many more.

In addition to film and television, Crane also did work for commercials, receiving a Clio Award for his animation of The Wall Street Journal commercial. He also was a cartoonist whose work appeared in Archie comics. Additionally, Crane both designed and taught a comprehensive course in cartooning and animation at his alma mater, Eastchester High School, and was a professor of classical animation at The School of Visual Arts in new York City for 15 years. He was also invited to teach at the Institute of Animation and Film at the Academy of Art and Design, Tsinghua University in Beijing, China and served as the artist in residence at the Thornton-Donovan school in New Rochelle.

According to Crane's obituary shared to Facebook, he is survived by his children Maureen, Erin, Thomas, Colleen, Caitlin, Kevin, and Rose-Ellen, as well as his 15 grandchildren. As was mentioned above, a private service is being held for Crane with a memorial being planned for a later date.

