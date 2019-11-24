Kellogg’s Reveals New Vegan “Beef” Jerky

People have practiced veganism and vegetarianism for centuries, but the diets have hit a bit of a zenith in recent years. That popularity has brought an interesting challenge along with it, as companies try to create plant-based alternatives to popular products and meals. These have gone to increasingly-impressive means, including the occasionally controversial “Impossible” Burger. Kellogg’s is getting in on that trend in a pretty creative way, with a take on beef jerky that doesn’t actually include any beef. The product, which has been given the rather perfect name of “Leaf Jerky”, is set to be a 100% plant-based take on the iconic snack.

According to Leaf Jerky’s website, the product was created and pitched to Kellogg’s by Amy Shouldice, who wanted to make a portable vegan snack that even meat-eaters would love.

“A year ago, I had the idea to create a vegan, portable protein snack that was delicious enough to share with my meat-loving husband,” Amy writes on the website. “Kellogg gave me the opportunity to pitch the idea and shortly after I was given the green light to make it a reality! So I got together with a small group of work friends and with our company’s support, we founded Leaf Jerky. We set out to create a brand that’s sustainable- from the footprint of our ingredients, to our recyclable packaging, to our support for the next generation of sustainable farmers. Give Leaf Jerky a try- we think you will love it!”

The company’s website and social media currently advertise three flavors: “Cracked Pepper & Herb”, “House Recipe”, and “Korean BBQ”. Despite the name, Leaf Jerky reportedly doesn’t contain leaves, and is largely made up of soy and soy byproducts. The product also contains 11 grams of protein with just 80 calories. Leaf Jerky also takes its sustainable mindset a step further by using recyclable packaging.

According to VegNews, Leaf Jerky is currently only being produced for trade shows and conventions, so you might not be able to find it on shelves right away. It is reportedly set to expand into select test markets later this year, with a much wider release in 2020.

Would you want to try Kellogg’s “Leaf Jerky”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!