Bill Gates’ Reddit Secret Santa Gift Revealed

One holiday tradition that caught on a few years ago has been one that will make 99.9% of the participants and onlookers jealous. Every year Reddit has a “Secret Santa” gift exchange where users are tasked with putting together a gift for another assigned user, and in recent years it was revealed that Co-founder and former head of Microsoft Bill Gates not only participated but would go all out for the users he was assigned to send a gift. Now this year’s recipient of the Bill Gates Secret Santa gifts has been revealed, and the former CEO has continued to out-do himself.

Reddit user /u/szor revealed that she was recipient of the gift which arrived in one box that weighed a whopping 81 pounds and featured holiday lights wrapped around the gifts on the inside. Gates tailors his Secret Santa gifts for the user according to the survey they filled out, and bought a number of high profile items including: a Harry Potter Santa hat, Hylian shield earrings, a handmade Zelda quilt, a hammock (with bug net!), seven packs of assorted Oreos, Eight hardcover books, and an extremely fancy manuscript copy of The Great Gatsby.

In addition, thanks to the user’s interest in both Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Twin Peaks, Gates gifted her with “Two exceptional adult-level LEGO sets: Microscale Hogwarts and the retired UCS R2D2” and “a plethora of Twin Peaks gifts” that included shooting scripts and an embroidered jacket worn by crew members from the original series.

“Bill Gates, you are a blessing,” she wrote in a post. “This year has been a complete rollercoaster of emotions for me; in March, I lost my mother completely unexpectedly only 10 days before my destination wedding. It has been hard to drum up holiday spirit this year, and this has been a zap taser of Christmas cheer. I have felt like I’ve been on another planet the past few days and I still cannot believe how lucky/cool/honored/all the adjectives I am to have had someone craft such a special and personal set of gifts just for little ol’ me. And your donation to The American Heart Association in my mom’s memory is the most special gift of all. It means more to me than I can express.”

Gates also wrote a personal note to the user, part of which read: “I know no gift will ever make up for losing someone so important to you. I hope you and your family find your ‘new normal’ this holiday season.”

(H/T CNN)