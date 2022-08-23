The Internet Terrified at New Black Hole Sound

Sunday afternoon, NASA shared a startling sound to its social media platforms, revealing the noise a black hole makes. Though the sound itself was edited so that the human ear could hear it, the end result terrified much of the internet because of the tense cosmic gurgling heard on the clip. The sound has since taken the internet by storm, with much of social media talking about it a day after the sound first surfaced.

"The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel," NASA's tweet first read. "A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!"

