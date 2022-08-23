The Internet Terrified at New Black Hole Sound
Sunday afternoon, NASA shared a startling sound to its social media platforms, revealing the noise a black hole makes. Though the sound itself was edited so that the human ear could hear it, the end result terrified much of the internet because of the tense cosmic gurgling heard on the clip. The sound has since taken the internet by storm, with much of social media talking about it a day after the sound first surfaced.
"The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel," NASA's tweet first read. "A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!"
"Good" News Everybody
Good news. Black holes sound exactly as terrifying as you might have guessed. https://t.co/d8DSd6gvC3— Cari Luna (@cari_luna) August 22, 2022
Eternal Torment
It sounds creepy but there's a perfectly scientific explanation.
See black holes are made of million of compressed stars that they sucked up and ate, some of which had whole civilizations around them.
The sound is just them their souls screaming in eternal torment, that's all. https://t.co/BUTjVtctPV— Jack (@Jac5Connor) August 22, 2022
Demonic
In case you haven't heard, black holes sound demonic. This track courtesy of NASA scientists. https://t.co/JS8K7M5wqA— Macedon Library: We share with everyone. (@Macedon_Library) August 23, 2022
Haunted
As if Black holes weren't scary enough. They SOUND fucking haunted as shit too. https://t.co/hr5EcgXmWq— "Oops, all politics!" Puma (@BorderDaCougah) August 22, 2022
Event Horizon
black holes just became even more terrifying.
the sound emited by the twisted corpse of what was once a massive star that has now become a space gated off from the rest of the universe.
or its the wailing of all who fell to its event horizon https://t.co/NunG9PAiS5— Mercie says 💬: (@rainbowfirebird) August 22, 2022
Terrifying
Man, just saw that NASA released how black holes sound and it is indeed terrifying. pic.twitter.com/enwoIHqjc1— Derlis A. Gonzalez (@DerlisAGonzalez) August 23, 2022
As Expected
Black holes sound as creepy as you were hoping https://t.co/4ijoXCf2yU— Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) August 21, 2022